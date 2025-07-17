Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of man whose body was found by passerby on Philly sidewalk

The Brief Patrick Suarez, 20, was arrested in the deadly shooting of 49-year-old Michael Neumann in Port Richmond. Neumann's body was discovered by a passerby who flagged down a driver who called police. Police say Suarez was in possession of a gun when he was arrested on Wednesday after a brief foot chase.



Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on a Philadelphia street whose body was later found by a passerby.

Patrick Suarez, 20, was arrested in the deadly shooting of 49-year-old Michael Neumann early Tuesday morning in Port Richmond.

Neumann's body was discovered by a passerby on a bike who flagged down a driver who then called police.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Salmon and Monmouth streets around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found the 49-year-old Michael Neumann suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A day later, police located 20-year-old Patrick Suarez on the 6100 block of Torresdale Avenue and arrested him for Neumann's murder.

He was charged with murder and other crimes.

Dig deeper:

Ryan Leigh told reporters that he was in his car at a stop sign near Salmon Street when he was approached by someone on a bike who urged him to dial 911.

"He continued to tell me he needed me to call 911, he almost had ran over a man who was bleeding from the head on the sidewalk of Salmon," Lehigh said.

He followed the man to where the gruesome discovery was made and called 911.

Police say the victim, in his late-40s, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Lehigh said police were called to the area earlier that night for reports of shots fired, but did not locate a crime scene.

He provided FOX 29 News with doorbell footage of officers with flashlights searching his block on Monday night.