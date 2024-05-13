Man, 35, shot multiple times and killed in Point Breeze corner store: officials

A Point Breeze neighborhood is rocked by violence Monday night after a man was fatally shot multiple times in a store.

The shooting broke out inside a corner store at 20th and Federal streets Monday evening, a little after 6:30, according to authorities.

Employees said they heard two females and the victim involved in an argument before the shooting.

Police believe a woman opened fire on the 35-year-old man, hitting him multiple times. Employees said the man stumbled out of the store after the shooting and collapsed on the corner.

Police rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation into a motive and searching for a suspect.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.