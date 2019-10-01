Man, 36, shot and killed in Hunting Park; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot and killed in Hunting Park.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Monday on the 3900 block of North Darien Street.

Responding officers found the victim laying on the highway, suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and buttocks.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police described the suspect as a black male with a beard who was wearing a light colored t-shirt with some type of cartoon character on the front and light colored jeans.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.