Man, 36, shot by Philadelphia police was armed with BB gun

An armed man who was shot and critically wounded by police on Thursday in Philadelphia was carrying a BB gun, investigators shared Friday night.

The 36-year-old man was recorded walking down the street with the weapon in his hand after police say he refused to allow an L&I employee into a Point Breeze property for an inspection.

Investigators say the man refused to drop the gun, which they originally reported was a rifle, and turned towards police when he was shot by an officer. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

What we know:

Investigators say a 36-year-old man who was shot and critically wounded by police in Philadelphia on Thursday was armed with a BB gun, not a rifle as they originally reported.

Police say a Philadelphia License and Inspection employee and two sheriff's deputies went to check out a property on the 1900 block of Morris Street around 11 a.m.

They were met by a 36-year-old man who they said was armed with a rifle. He exited the property and walked from Morris Street to Moore Street while being followed by police.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters the man refused to drop the firearm and turned towards police, and was shot in the side by one officer.

"This happened very quickly," Vanore said. "He came to the door armed with a gun, he wouldn't let them enter, and then he went mobile and they had to take action."

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting.

"Walking down the street, it's 11 o'clock in the morning, there's a lot of people out, it could have been a very, very dangerous situation," Vanore said.

What's next:

The officer involved in the shooting is a 17-year veteran member of the Philadelphia Police Department. He has been placed on administrative duty per the department's policy as the investigation into the shooting continues.