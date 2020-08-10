Man, 37, shot and stabbed in possible home invasion in Kingsessing

article

Police are investigating a late-night shooting and possible home invasion in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street.

The 37-year-old victim was shot in the leg and stabbed multiple times, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating whether or not the incident was a result of a home invasion.

So far, no arrests have been made.

