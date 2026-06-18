Man, 43, shot and killed after fight in Strawberry Mansion: police

The Brief A 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday at 29th and Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion. Police say real-time crime cameras captured a fight before the shooting, but the suspect is still at large. Investigators are reviewing footage and searching for the person responsible.



Police are investigating after a shooting left a 43-year-old man dead early Monday at the intersection of 29th and Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. at 29th and Ridge Avenue. Medics found a man lying on the sidewalk and took him to Temple Hospital, where doctors discovered he had been shot three times—once in the head and twice in the hip.

Investigators said real-time crime cameras at the intersection recorded the moments before the shooting.

"You can clearly see a physical altercation between the victim who was shot and another male, and that physical altercation is on the sidewalk at 29th and Ridge, where we find the five spent shell casings," Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporter Thursday morning.

Police did not capture the actual shooting on video, but they say the footage is helping with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name or any description of the suspect. The motive for the shooting is still unclear, and no arrests have been made.