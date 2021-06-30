Man, 45, shot and killed outside Frankford apartment building, police say

article

Authorities say nearly 10 shots were fired at a man who was gunned down late Tuesday night near an apartment building in Frankford.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that an officer was near the Whitehall Homes on Tackawanna Street around 11 p.m. when he heard gunfire.

The officer found a 45-year-old man lying on a walkway with gunshot wounds to the head, chest and back, according to Small. Police drove the man to Temple Hospital where he died.

Investigators found at least eight spent shell casings on the scene, including three that were just feet from the victim.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly shooting. It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.

