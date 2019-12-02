Man, 52, shot multiple times, killed, in Fairhill

article

A 52-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Fairhill.

According to officials, police were called to the 400 block of West Allegheny Avenue Monday, just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police found the 52-year-old victim suffering with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.