Man, 65, accidentally shot while lying in bed with wife in West Philadelphia: police

The Brief An apparent accidental shooting is being investigated in West Philadelphia. A man was shot in the back while he laid in bed with his wife Wednesday morning. An upstairs neighbor told police he accidently fired his rifle.



Philadelphia police believe an accidental shooting left a man shot in his own apartment by an upstairs neighbor.

What we know:

A 65-year-old man was lying in bed with his wife on the first floor when a bullet from the second floor hit him in the back.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting, which police believe may have been accidental, happened on the 400 block of North 61 Street around 2 a.m.

A 52-year-old from the second floor told police that he was handling a rifle when it accidentally went off.

What's next:

The second-floor neighbor has been taken into custody, and at least two witnesses are being questioned by police.

No charges have been announced in connection with the shooting.