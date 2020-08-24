Man, 66, arrested and charged with sexual assault, Ocean County officials announce
LAKEHURST, N.J. - A 66-year-old man has been arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, among other charges, Ocean County officials announce.
Authorities say a parent contacted Lakehurst Police on August 20, after the parent reportedly noticed a man touch himself inappropriately in front of the parent’s two children near their Lakehurst residence.
Lakehurst police identified 66-year-old Richard Davis as the suspect and arrested him.
Davis is charged with two counts of Sexual Assault and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
He is being held at the Ocean County Jail while he waits for a detention hearing.
