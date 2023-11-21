Man accused of assaulting woman, firing gunshot during robbery at Delaware County Motel 6

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman and firing a gunshot during a robbery at a Delaware County motel.

Police in Tinicum Township said the suspect and another person tried to rob two women inside their room at a Motel 6 last Thursday.

During the robbery, investigators believe one of the suspects assaulted a woman and fired at least one gunshot inside the room.

The Tinicum Township Police Department shared a photo of the suspect, seen dressed in dark clothes with shoulder-length hair.

Police did not say if there were any injuries during the robbery. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.