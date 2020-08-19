Man accused of opening fire on undercover officer taken into custody

article

Authorities say a man accused of opening fire on an undercover Philadelphia police officer Tuesday afternoon in Nicetown–Tioga was taken into custody Friday.

Anthony Cromwell, 43, was reportedly being investigated on suspicion of narcotic sales by an undercover officer on the 4200 block of Clarissa Street just before noon.

MORE: Plainclothes officer uninjured after exchange of gunfire in Nicetown, police say

Police say Cromwell opened fire on the officer's vehicle and a brief gunfire exchange ensued. No injuries were reported.

“The level of violence and lawlessness in the city at this time is simply unacceptable,” said, FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby. “We’ll pay this reward at time of arrest, someone knows where this defendant is hiding out.”

Cromwell is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Cromwell's whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 215-686-8477 or dial 911.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP