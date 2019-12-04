Man accused of sexual assault at Montgomery County rehab center

article

Police have arrested a Philadelphia man who they say committed sexual assault at a Montgomery County rehab center.

Pasquale Neri, of the 200 Block of Mermaid Lane, was a patient at a healthcare and rehabilitation center within Abington Township when the alleged assault occurred.

Police said facility staff immediately notified police. Neri was arrested thereafter.

Neri was transported to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, where his bail was set at $100,000 cash. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information related to this or similar investigations involving Neri is asked to contact Det. Sergeant Nisbet via email or by phone at 267-536-1111. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Abington Township Police Department online.

This is an ongoing investigation. No futher details have been released at this time.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, RAINN operates a National Sexual Assault Hotline that can connect you with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. Resources for people affected by sexual violence can also be found here.