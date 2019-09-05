Man accused of sexually assaulting, impregnating 15-year-old girl

A Vineland man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities say Juan Panamano,30, became a suspect when the girl reported to police that she had gotten pregnant due to sexual encounters with him.

Panamano is charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual contact and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He is at the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing.