Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head, barricading in Ogontz apartment in custody, police say

A man is in custody after he shot his girlfriend before barricading himself in a home, police say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say 35th District officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Ogontz and W Nedro Avenues.

Police checked the area and received a 911 call for a report of a woman shot on the 5800 block of Ogontz Avenue, Small says.

After receiving reports of the shooting, investigators learned a woman, 29, drove herself about one mile to Einstein Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Authorities say the woman suffered from a graze wound and is in stable condition.

Small says the woman told police that she was standing outside of a garage and tire shop on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue when she was shot by her "on-again, off-again" boyfriend.

According to authorities, the woman said the boyfriend had an apartment inside of the garage.

Police saw the man inside the property, but he refused to come out, officials say.

The situation was upgraded to a barricade after multiple attempts to get him out of the building failed and the SWAT unit were called in, Small says.

Authorities say as the police presence increased, the man exited the building and was taken into custody.

A second man was also inside the tire shop and he is being held and questioned as a witness, according to police.

Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department's non-fatal shooting unit are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.