PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights

A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township.

Authorities say the car's registration information revealed that the vehicle, a 2012 Ford Focus, and the driver, a 50-year-old woman, were listed as missing and endangered from Connecticut.

Troopers approached the car and saw an unresponsive female in the driver's seat, officials say.

State Police says troopers tapped the window, causing the woman to wake up.

Troopers say the woman then began to exhibit signs that she was possibly undergoing a mental health episode and she sped away.

Troopers followed the woman as she fled and attempted to stop her, but she put the car in reverse, striking the troopers' patrol car before going north in the southbound lanes towards oncoming traffic, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities say the woman then drove back into the northbound lanes recklessly while ignoring lights and sirens from troopers.

As the troopers continued to follow her, she drove head on into a utility pole on Valleybrook Road and was ejected from the vehicle, according to officials.

Police say she was pronounced dead on scene and that an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.