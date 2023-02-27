Man accused of stalking, groping teenage girl on SEPTA bus, prosecutors say

article

A Philadelphia man is facing charges after prosecutors said he stalked and groped a teenager girl who was on her way to work aboard a SEPTA bus earlier this year.

Prosecutors allege Elmange Watson, 25, followed a 17-year-old girl onto a SEPTA bus at Frankford Terminal the morning of Jan. 22. On the bus, investigators said Watson sat next to the girl so closely that his body was touching hers despite other seats being available.

The unnamed victim, according to authorities, was heading to her job at Neshaminy Mall which is located over 10 miles away from Philadelphia. During transit, Watson is accused of groping the victim multiple times.

When the bus arrived at the mall, prosecutors said Watson continued to harass the victim until he was scared away by her boss.

Over a month after the assault, Watson was charged with stalking, corruption of minors and indecent assault, and two counts of harassment. The was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility on $250k bail.