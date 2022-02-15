Man accused of stealing $25,000 dinosaur claw from Tucson gem show, police officials say

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, according to authorities.

The claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city's annual Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson police said.

Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police, police said. The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.

Thomas faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property, police said. It was unclear Monday if Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf about the case.

