Man accused of raping elderly woman, series of break-ins targeting women in Montgomery County

The Brief John Vernon Gray, 22, is charged with rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and burglary after four break-ins in Towamencin Township. Victims include women ages 46 to over 90, with attacks occurring between May and November 2025. Authorities urge anyone who may have been a victim to contact Montgomery County Detectives.



Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Towamencin Township Police Chief Timothy Troxel announced the arrest of John Vernon Gray, 22, of Telford, who faces multiple charges including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and burglary after a series of break-ins targeting women living alone.

Police detail four break-ins and assaults in Towamencin Township

According to investigators, the first break-in happened May 10, 2025, around 2:25 a.m., when a 79-year-old woman woke up to a man entering her Dock Drive home through a bedroom window. She screamed, causing him to run away.

What they're saying:

"Approximately an hour later that same night, a second burglary occurred nearby when a male entered the home in the Dock Woods community and sexually assaulted the homeowner, a woman in her 90s," said Steele.

On Nov. 8, 2025, police say two more break-ins took place.

Around 3:00 a.m., a 72-year-old woman on Dock Drive reported a man in her bedroom who tried to lift her nightgown but fled when she screamed.

At 3:30 a.m., a man entered a Crosshill Court home, touched a 46-year-old woman and left when she called for her husband.

Gray was arrested Jan. 10, 2026, arraigned and denied bail due to the severity of the charges.

A judge upheld the denial of bail at a hearing Jan. 15, 2026.

Timeline:

Police say the first two break-ins happened within an hour of each other on May 10, 2025, both in the Dock Drive area.

The next two occurred on Nov. 8, 2025, about 30 minutes apart, one on Dock Drive and one on Crosshill Court.

Gray was arrested Jan. 10, 2026, and remains in custody.

His preliminary hearing is set for 11:00 a.m., Feb. 2, 2026.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Gray to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3385.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing for Gray is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2026, before Magisterial District Judge Edward Levine.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police continue to encourage potential victims to come forward.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said if there are additional victims or if Gray is connected to other unsolved cases in the area.