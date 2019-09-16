Man allegedly places bag over NJ girl's head in attempted abduction

article

Police in Howell are searching for a man accused of attempting to abduct a 6-year-old girl by placing a paper bag over her head.

The girl told police that she was playing outside on Crooked Stick Court with friends. When the others went inside, she reportedly stayed behind to clean up the toys. That's when the suspect allegedly approached her and placed the bag over her head. She told police she screamed and went inside.

The man did not try to grab the girl, according to police.

A black SUV was parked in front of the area where the girls were playing earlier in the day.

The suspect was described as a white man who is approximately 40 years old with black hair, beard and thin build. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police at 732-938-4111.