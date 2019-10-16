Man and woman injured, hospitalized after shooting in Frankford

article

Police in Frankford are investigating a shooting in which two people injured took themselves to the hospital.

Authorities say police responded to Jefferson Frankford Hospital early Wednesday, just after two a.m., for a report of shooting victims at the hospital.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police discovered the shooting location was in the Frankford neighborhood, near Frankford Avenue and Sellers Street. The victims were later transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and are listed as stable.

Authorities say the investigation is active. The vehicle is being held. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.