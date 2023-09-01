Man arrested, charged with human trafficking after investigation at Bensalem hotel: officials

article

A Bensalem hotel became the scene of police activity Thursday as a man was arrested for alleged trafficking of two women.

Bensalem Township Police Special Investigations Unit were called to the Inn of the Dove hotel for a prostitution investigation Thursday, officials said.

Dennis Ruoff, 49, had rented a room at the hotel and investigators arrived. They knocked on the hotel room door, noting that Ruoff and a female looked out the window, saw police, but did not respond to the knocking.

Police secured the room and got a warrant. Within a short time, Ruoff surrendered to police.

According to authorities, police entered the room and found two women inside. The women told police Ruoff gave them drugs, used a website to find men and subsequently forced them to have sex with the men, telling them they owed him money for the drugs.

Additionally, one of the women said Ruoff sexually assaulted her.

Ruoff is charged with Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault and related offenses. He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $1 million bail.