Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escapes Chester County Prison, search underway

article

Authorities in Chester County are searching for a convicted murderer they say escaped custody on Thursday.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was able to get past guards at Chester County Prison around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, authorities say.

He’s been described as five-feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt and gray shorts. He was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m.

Cavalcante was recently convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Deborah Brandao – his former girlfriend.

Authorities have said Brandao was fatally stabbed by Cavalcante in front of her two young children back in April 2021 in Schuylkill Township, Pennsylvania. Cavalcante fled to Virginia after the stabbing where he was later captured by Virginia State Police.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison for Brandao's murder last week, and authorities say he is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan released a statement Thursday afternoon in which she referred to Cavalcante as an ‘extremely dangerous man.'

Anyone with information about Cavalcante's whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.