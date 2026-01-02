Man assaults girlfriend, gives her 11-month-old to stranger before fleeing: police

The Brief Officers responded to a domestic violence incident in Juniata Park. An 11-month-old child was taken to a corner store and handed to a stranger. The offender was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.



An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say a domestic violence incident occurred in the Juniata Park neighborhood Friday.

What we know:

On Thursday at around 1:15 p.m., Philly officers alerted the Special Victims Unit that a domestic violence incident occurred on the 4700 block of Neilson Street.

According to preliminary details, police say the suspect physically assaulted his live-in girlfriend and then removed her 11-month-old baby from the home.

The baby was taken outside without any clothes, just wrapped in a blanket.

Police say the 11-month-old is not the suspect’s biological child.

Then, police say the suspect entered a corner store approximately three minutes away from the home on the 1400 block of Luzerne Street where he handed the baby to an unknown person before fleeing the area.

Officers later located and arrested the suspect on the 3900 block of L Street.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital, where she is being treated for facial and throat injuries.

The child was taken to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for evaluation and, at this time, has no visible injuries.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing with the Special Victims Unit.