Man caught on camera performing lewd acts; Plumstead Twp. police seek help identifying the man

Plumstead Township police are asking for help identifying a man seen in video performing lewd acts.

Officials say the man was seen on video surveillance April 7 between 8 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. on the 6200 block of Kellers Church Road.

In the video, the middle-aged man is seen performing several lewd acts with himself, as he is dressed in women’s clothing and standing outside of a vehicle on the sidewalk. He is also seen smoking Marlboro cigarettes and tossing them on the property adjacent to the sidewalk.

Plumstead Township police say the man was observed near what appears to be a 2014 or 2015 Acura TLX sedan. The sedan has tinted windows and after-market tires and rims. Police believe the man is the owner of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the man, the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact Plumstead Township police, by calling 215-766-8741 or by leaving an anonymous tip at the Crimewatch website.

