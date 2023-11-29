Man charged after recording customers in South Jersey store men’s room; police believe there are more victims

Police in South Jersey arrested a man they say was recording customers in a department store bathroom and investigators think there could be more victims.

Shoppers outside the Evesham Township Burlington store were horrified after hearing the news of the arrest Sunday of a man police say was caught peeping into the adjoining men’s bathroom stall, recording with a smartphone.

"While in the stall he had noticed that somebody from a neighboring stall was recording him," Evesham Township Police Chief, Walt Miller, explained. "He came out and notified store employees and police."

19-year-old David Reyes was arrested on the spot and was charged with invasion of privacy. Based on an interview and search of his phone, police believe there could be up to 20 more victims from restrooms at Burlington and possibly other local stores.

"His cell phone was recovered. Based on a preliminary investigation, we believe there are more victims," Chief Miller continued. "We are doing a search warrant now, so that’s why I want to get the information out into the public."

Asia Johnson works at a store two doors away. Hearing about the episode has her thinking twice about all public bathrooms. "It’s horrible. I feel bad for the people whose privacy was invaded. Now I don’t think they’ll ever feel safe going to the bathroom in public."