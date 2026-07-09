Gas prices rise in Philadelphia region as Strait of Hormuz conflict disrupts oil supply

The Brief American and Iranian forces have exchanged strikes for several days, disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Gas prices in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware have increased in the last week. Drivers are frustrated by the rising costs and are considering alternatives like public transportation.



Gas prices are rising again after weeks of decline, with drivers across Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware feeling the impact, according to AAA. The increase comes as American and Iranian forces continue to clash in the Strait of Hormuz, slowing shipping traffic and pushing up oil prices.

Drivers across the region react to rising gas prices

What we know:

AAA reports the average price of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.99, up 2 cents in the last week. The Philadelphia five-county area is at $3.94, up 3 cents. The South Jersey average is $3.86, up 6 cents in the last week. Delaware saw the biggest jump, up 16 cents from last week to $3.82.

"This is clearly tied to the renewed conflict in the Middle East because that conflict is pushing up the price of crude oil. That almost immediately translates in an increase in gas prices," said Jana Tidwell, AAA’s manager for public and government affairs.

Some drivers are feeling the pinch more than others.

"Eighty bucks to fill up the Volkswagen," one driver said at the pump. Nicholas Skari, who lives in Fishtown, said, "It's expensive yeah. It hurts. It definitely influences us taking advantage of public transportation more."

Robbie Fletcher, who runs a doggie daycare and pet services business, drives 500 miles a week.

"I live up in the Northeast by Academy and Frankford and the Wawa was just down to $3.70. Now it’s back up to $4.00 again. It's $4.49 here. it's ridiculous," said Fletcher.

"I just finished and it's $107, which is crazy. A lot of times I have to fill up between jobs so I'm not usually filling up all the way, but when I do, I'm really seeing it," said Keith Gill, who works in the plumbing business with his dad.

The rise in gas prices is affecting people differently, with some turning to public transportation and others struggling to keep up with the costs.

How the conflict in the Middle East is affecting local prices

American and Iranian forces are vying for control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the renewed fighting has slowed shipping traffic in the area. This disruption is causing oil prices to increase, which is being felt at the gas pump in the United States.

"I'm sick of politics in general. The war, the this, the that. It's not like I have to drive for work, so it's fine for me, but it's horrible for a lot of people who can't afford it," said Mike Guadagno of Old City.

With prices constantly changing, drivers may want to consider carpooling, using public transportation or making every trip out in their car count.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is leading to uncertainty about how long gas prices will keep rising.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long the conflict in the Middle East will continue or how much more gas prices could increase in the coming weeks.