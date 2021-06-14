Man charged in deadly Kensington hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man has been arrested and charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Kensington.
According to police, Wilbin De-La-Rosa, 33, is facing homicide by vehicle and related charges.
Police say Pedro Cintron, 85, was standing at the corner of B Street and East Venango Street on June 2 just before 1:30 p.m. when a white Honda Accord, heading south on B Street, struck him.
Cintron was taken to Temple University Hospital with head injuries and lacerations to both arms. He was later pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.
After further investigation, the Honda Accord was located that night on the 3400 block of Hartville Street, which is the same block police say De-La-Rosa lives on.
De-La-Rosa was taken into custody on June 10.
