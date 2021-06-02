Police: Man fatally struck by car in Kensington; driver sought

article

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Kensington Wednesday.

According to officials, the man was standing at the corner of B Street and East Venango Street Wednesday, just before 1:30 in the afternoon, when a white Honda Accord, heading south on B Street, reportedly struck the man.

Police say the driver did not remain at the scene, but continued to drive south on B Street.

Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital. He was treated for head injuries and lacerations to his arms, but succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. He was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m.

Authorities said police located the white Honda on the 3400 block of Hartville Street. There is no word on the driver of the Honda.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

