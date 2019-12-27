Man charged in several home burglaries in Berlin Borough

Police in Camden County have arrested a man who they say broke into multiple homes in Berlin Borough, including a robbery on Christmas Eve while the homeowners were away.

Authorities say Vincent Turner has been charged with two counts of burglary and related crimes in connection to the string of thefts.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Ridgeview Avenue around midnight on Christmas Eve. The homeowner told police a back window screen had been cut and the home was ransacked.

Authorities say days earlier, a residence on nearby Leroy Avenue also reported a break-in but said nothing was stolen.

Turner was reportedly arrested on Thursday night after he tried to break into another home. Police say Turner fled onto White Horse Pike when the resident returned home and was captured on neaby East Taunton Avenue.

During a search of Turner's home, police discovered several of the items reported stolen in nearby burglaries. So far, Turner has been charged with two of the three recent Belin Borough break-ins.

