Man charged with rape, abduction of teen girls in North Philly less than 2 months after prison release

A 27-year-old man is behind bars after Philadelphia police say he abducted a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted another young victim on Saturday.

Police say two teenage girls targeted in separate attacks

What we know:

Police say Jonathan John offered a 16-year-old girl a ride while she was waiting for a bus on Allegheny Avenue at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, but never took her to her destination.

Instead, he allegedly drove her around for nearly seven hours, threatened her and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators.

Captain Margo Alleyne-Parker, Special Victims Unit, Philadelphia Police Department, said, "Hours in that car she must’ve been very, very frightened, she repeatedly asked to go to her destination and he repeatedly denied her, threatened her, threatened to pistol whip her."

Police say the girl called 911 just before 9:00 p.m. at B and Rockland streets in North Philadelphia, while John was inside a convenience store. Officers responded and arrested John.

When interviewing him at SVU, investigators noticed he had a distinctive red windbreaker that matched a description they were given in a previous incident that day.

After further investigation, police say John was identified as the suspect in an earlier abduction around 10:00 a.m. on Cedar Street.

In that case, a 15-year-old girl told police she met a man named John on social media, who arranged to meet her for a job opportunity and food.

Police say he pulled her into his car, but she escaped after a few blocks when he stopped at a store.

Captain Alleyne-Parker said, "Definitely concerning predatory behavior, like I said I’m really happy he’s off the street." She added, "He’s pretty much going on there and encountering these juveniles with a purpose, so my fear is that there may be additional victims."

John is being held on $750,000 bond with a detainer, according to police.

Authorities say John has a history of similar allegations

The backstory:

According to online court records and the District Attorney’s Office, John has faced several previous accusations of sexual assault.

In 2016, he was arrested for rape of an adult, but the charges were withdrawn.

In 2023, he was charged with rape in a case involving two victims, but was found not guilty at trial and acquitted.

In February 2025, court documents say a victim told investigators John held her at knifepoint on West Russell Street, demanded money and sexually assaulted her.

The District Attorney’s Office says despite months of outreach and testimony from the victim at a preliminary hearing, the victim withdrew from the process and could not be reached before trial.

They made extensive efforts, with Philadelphia police, phone calls, letters, and subpoenas to locate her, but as a result, charges were withdrawn on Dec. 2, 2025, and John was released from prison.

Katrina Wadas, Supervisor of the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, said, "The DNA evidence alone was not enough for us to meet our burden without a survivor coming forward to explain that DNA was not a result of a consensual act."

District Attorney Larry Krasner said, "They’re tough cases especially when you have someone that appears to be targeting and preying on vulnerable people." Krasner added, "People who are out to target and be predatory like this, they sometimes get away with it for a while, we want to do everything we can right now to make sure this one does not get away with it ever again and that he gets the very serious consequences he deserves."

John is now being held on $750,000 bond with a detainer, which keeps him in custody.

What's next:

The District Attorney’s Office says they expect to have strong evidence in these recent cases, including DNA evidence and surveillance video.