Man claims he was arrested for loitering in front of Delaware County home

For the second time in a week, the same Delaware County police department is getting called out by its own citizens who say officers are going too far.

The incidents are unrelated but both people were accused of loitering in front of their own homes.

The dark, shaky cell phone video captures the chaos on Sept. 21st at 8:45 p.m. when 33-year-old Brandon Alvin was approached by police near his Chester Township home and told he was loitering.

"Are they targeting African Americans?" FOX 29's Jeff Cole asked. Alvin's wife, Danielle, replied, "I believe they are targeting him and his friends, yes." Cole asked, "Why would they target him and his friends? Danielle Alvin said, "I’m not certain they don’t do anything."

Alvin, a burly delivery man and the father of four daughters, was arrested that night say his attorneys for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct even though he was in front of his 5-year residence speaking with his cousin.

"Mr. Alvin did not commit a crime that night. He was not doing anything wrong when he was approached by Officer Storace," Alvin’s attorney Kevin Mincey said.

The criminal complaint alleges Alvin pulled away from police and struggled before he was cuffed.

It’s the second time in a week, an African American resident of the Delaware County community has accused police of targeting them for arrest and brutality near the own homes.

Last week, the Briggs family, living just a few streets away from Alvin, released video of a rough, October arrest again involving Officer Pasquale Storace.

READ MORE: Family claims police overstepped after loitering arrest outside their home

"We are calling for the immediate removal of Officer Pasquale Storace from the Chester Township Police Department," attorney Thomas Fitzpatrick said.

In a phone call and visit to headquarters, FOX 29 was told the Chester Township chief of police was unavailable for comment.