Man critical after argument over social distancing leads to shooting at Wawa in Juniata

Authorities say a man is in critical condition after an argument over social distancing guidelines at a Wawa in Juniata escalated to a fight and shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded to 1300 block of East Erie Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia Police Cheif Inspector Scott Small says the suspected shooter was told by a Wawa security guard that he had to wait to go inside because there were too many customers in the store.

Police say the man entered the store and began arguing with the guard. A second security guard, who police say does not work at the Wawa, intervened in the argument and a fight broke out between the two men.

The brawl reportedly spilled into the vestibule area of the store where police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 25-year-old security guard in the chest.

Small says the victim was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital and will be transferred to Temple University Hospital.

Police do not know which direction the shooter fled. Investigators are confident that store surveillance and multiple witnesses will help them quickly identify the suspect.

