Man shot multiple times, killed while sitting in vehicle in Philadelphia neighborhood

The Brief Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter after a man was gunned down while he was sitting inside a car on a Fairhill street. Investigators said a black SUV was seen heading south after the man was shot multiple times.



A man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section, officials said.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that police responded to numerous 911 calls for a shooting on the 3400 block of Hope Street Tuesday evening, a little after 8 p.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle where he died from his injuries.

Inspector Small said the man was inside a car when he was shot multiple times. He added investigators found 16 casings at the scene, 14 from a semi-automatic rifle and two from a semi-automatic handgun.

He said authorities noted a black SUV was last seen heading south away from the Hope Street scene.

What we don't know:

While officials say a black SUV was seen, no suspect description was provided.

Chief Inspector Small did say that there are several cameras on the block which could be helpful in the investigation.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.