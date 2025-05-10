Gunfire claims a life in North Philadelphia, police say

article

The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting death in North Philadelphia after someone opened fire, killing a person.



Officials say a person was shot and killed in North Philadelphia early Saturday evening.

What we know:

Police were called to West Huntingdon and North Chadwick streets Saturday evening, just after 6:30, on the report of gunfire.

Officers found a gunshot victim when they arrived.

Police rushed the person to Temple University Hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identifying information has not been released.

No suspect information was released and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215‑686‑3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215‑686‑TIPS (8477).