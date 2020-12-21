Man critical after he is found inside burning vehicle with gunshot wound to the head in Kensington

article

A man is in critical condition after he was found inside a burning vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in Kensington early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call for a person with a gun Sunday, about 4:45 in the morning, officials say, on the 200 block of East Lehigh Avenue.

Responding officers instead discovered a 2005 Jeep on fire on the 300 block of East Lehigh Avenue and a man inside the burning vehicle.

Police investigate after a man was found inside a burning vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head early Sunday morning on the 300 block of East Lehigh Avenue in Kensington.

The man was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital. It was discovered while at the hospital the man had a gunshot wound to the head. He is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing, police say. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

