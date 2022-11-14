Man critically injured after being shot in the neck in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured in West Philadelphia on Monday.
Authorities say at around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North 55th Street for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who had been shot one time in the neck.
After being transported to Presbyterian Hospital, police say he was placed in critical condition.
Authorities say a gun was recovered from the victim and no arrest has been made. Anyone who may have information on this shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.