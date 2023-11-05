Man critically injured after shooting on North Philadelphia street, police say

article

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after someone took aim and shot him in North Philadelphia.

The violent incident happened Saturday morning, about 1:15, near the intersection of North 12th Street and West Huntingdon Street, according to authorities.

The man, 56, was found out on the street with two gunshot wounds in his knee by responding officers.

Police took him to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though they were unable to locate a scene or any weapons. No arrests have been made.

