Man critically shot in the face and chest in Mill Creek, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Mill Creek that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition.

Police in the 16th District were called to the 5000 block of Aspen Street Sunday night, just before 8 p.m., for a reported shooting.

The officers found the 25-year-old man with gunshots to his face, jaw and chest.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say an investigation into the shooting is underway, though no weapons haven been recovered and no arrests have been made.