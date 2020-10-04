Man crossing highway in Cape May County fatally struck by vehicle

article

Authorities say a Wildwood man was fatally struck by a vehicle when he tried to cross a highway late Saturday night in Cape May County.

Officers from the Middle Township Police Department identified the victim as 39-year-old Mike Dunn. Police say Dunn did not use a crosswalk and went against the traffic signal when he attempted to cross Route 47 near 5th Street around midnight.

Dunn was struck by a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Hamilton woman and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!