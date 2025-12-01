$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia

article

The Brief A $1 million winning Powerball ticket from the Nov. 26 drawing was sold at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. The winning ticket matched all five white balls; the retailer earns a $5,000 bonus. A second winning ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Lawrence County.



A Powerball player in Philadelphia is holding a ticket worth $1 million, after the Pennsylvania Lottery confirmed a winning ticket was sold at a Northeast Philly Wawa.

The ticket was purchased at the Wawa at 9101 Frankford Avenue and matched all five white balls in the Nov. 26 drawing.

What we know:

Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched the numbers 7-8-15-19-28, scoring a $1 million prize, before taxes. The Wawa that sold it will receive a $5,000 bonus.

Another winning ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a Sheetz in Ellwood City, Lawrence County. That ticket also matched the five white balls and the red Powerball, boosted by the Power Play multiplier.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said winners are not known until they come forward and their tickets are validated. Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

Lottery officials encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately and follow claim instructions on palottery.com.

Jackpot update

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $740 million, or $346.1 million cash, for Monday night’s drawing.

Officials say the jackpot run has generated more than $55 million in sales in Pennsylvania alone, benefiting programs that support older residents.

What's next:

More than 50,000 Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania won smaller prizes in the same drawing. The Lottery is also reminding players to participate responsibly, noting that lottery products should not be given as gifts to children.

Help for gambling-related concerns is available any time through 1-800-GAMBLER.