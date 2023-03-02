Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after stabbing in North Philadelphia, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after police say he was stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 2600 block of North 4th Street shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday morning. 

Officers arrived on scene to find a 43-year-old man had been stabbed three times in the neck, and once under his right arm. 

Paramedics rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. 

No weapon was recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. 