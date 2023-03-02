Man dead after stabbing in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man has died after police say he was stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 2600 block of North 4th Street shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 43-year-old man had been stabbed three times in the neck, and once under his right arm.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

No weapon was recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.