Man dead, woman critical after scooter runs red light on Roosevelt Boulevard: police

A late-night crash left the driver of a scooter dead, and his female passenger in critical condition in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Thursday.

Police say the scooter rider crashed into a vehicle after running a red light near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Tyson Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

The scooter driver, along with the passenger, were ejected onto the roadway, causing several injuries.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the 30-year-old driver later succumbed to his injuries.

The passenger, a 44-year-old woman, is said to be in critical condition; while the drive of the vehicle suffered no injuries.