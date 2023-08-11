Man dead, woman critical after scooter runs red light on Roosevelt Boulevard: police
PHILADELPHIA - A late-night crash left the driver of a scooter dead, and his female passenger in critical condition in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Thursday.
Police say the scooter rider crashed into a vehicle after running a red light near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Tyson Avenue around 10:45 p.m.
The scooter driver, along with the passenger, were ejected onto the roadway, causing several injuries.
Both were transported to a local hospital, where the 30-year-old driver later succumbed to his injuries.
The passenger, a 44-year-old woman, is said to be in critical condition; while the drive of the vehicle suffered no injuries.