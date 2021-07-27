Construction worker killed after mud wall collapses in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died while working after he became buried after the earth gave out beneath him following a wall collapse in North Philadelphia.
The incident, which happened on the 700 block of Ramona Ave, began while the 30--year-old man was working.
At 11:31 a.m. he was dug out from underground with the help of heavy machinery.
Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead due to his injuries at approximately 11:56 a.m.
The man has not yet been identified.
