Construction worker killed after mud wall collapses in North Philadelphia

A man has died while working after he became buried after the earth gave out beneath him following a wall collapse in North Philadelphia.

The incident, which happened on the 700 block of Ramona Ave, began while the 30--year-old man was working.

At 11:31 a.m. he was dug out from underground with the help of heavy machinery.

Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead due to his injuries at approximately 11:56 a.m.

The man has not yet been identified.

