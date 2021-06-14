Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Fairhill, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
police lights article

police lights

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot multiple times in the Fairhill section of the city. 

The incident happened at approximately 6:10 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North 2nd Street. 

According to police, the 34-year-old male victim was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter