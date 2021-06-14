Man dies after being shot multiple times in Fairhill, police say

article

A man has died after he was shot multiple times in the Fairhill section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 6:10 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North 2nd Street.

According to police, the 34-year-old male victim was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

___

