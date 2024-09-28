Man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashes into fence

article

Tragedy on a Crescentville street after a man loses control of his car, crashing into several items and dies.

The deadly crash happened on the 4500 block of Fisher Lane Saturday, a little after 1 p.m., police said.

A man driving an SUV apparently lost control of the vehicle, consequently smashing into a wood fence and a parked car.

The driver was then thrown from his SUV. He died at the accident scene.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances. The man’s identity was not released.