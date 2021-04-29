Man driving U-Haul snatches purse from Kensington diner, loses control before striking 2 people, police say

A U-Haul driver who snatched a purse lost control of the vehicle and struck two people before fleeing the scene in Kensington, according to police.

It happened at Cecil B Moore and Front streets around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the driver of the U-Haul started circling around a restaurant as people were eating outside. At one point, police say he reached out the window and grabbed a purse.

He lost control of the U-Haul and slammed into a 26-year-old man sitting on a motorcycle. The driver then slammed into a wooden fence before striking a 62-year-old diner. The two men suffered minor injuries.

The driver fled the scene. A police helicopter spotted the driver a short distance away on the 200 block of West Birch Street.

It didn’t end there, the man struck a police cruiser with two officers inside and a second car before police had to use a Taser on the 43-year-old driver, according to police.

The officers were not hurt.

The driver was arrested. A passenger in the U-Haul is being questioned at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s Note: The original story said the driver intentionally struck the people. Police later clarified he lost control of the U-Haul after taking the purse.

