Man electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire from PECO power box: police

A man was critically burned when police say he cut a high-voltage line while he was trying to steal copper wire from a PECO power box overnight in Philadelphia.

The electrocution caused an explosion that knocked out power to roughly 1,500 nearby homes and businesses, but power was quickly restored within an hour.

The incident comes weeks after police say thieves stole copper wire from the Portal in LOVE Park.

What we know:

The man, who police have not identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition for treatment of severe burns.

Local perspective:

The incident comes more than a month after police say three people stole copper wire from the Portal in LOVE Park and hauled it away using a trash can.

The suspects were seen on SEPTA surveillance cameras with the green and yellow trash can on a subway car.

Police are still searching for the suspects.