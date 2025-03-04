Wire cut from Philadelphia Portal at LOVE Park; suspected thieves sought

article

The Brief Police are looking for four suspects in connection to a theft at the Philadelphia Portal. Part of a copper wire was cut from the Portal at LOVE Park last month. The suspects were caught on camera, according to police.



After months of going untouched, police say a crime has been committed at Philadelphia's Portal. But did anyone on the other side witness it?

What we know:

Surveillance footage captured a suspect cutting part of a copper wire from the Portal at LOVE Park on February 1.

Police say the wire was placed in a large green and yellow trash can.

The suspect then fled the area with the trash can and three other suspects.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the wire theft affected the Portal's operations, or if repairs needed to be done.

What you can do:

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspected thieves.

Their faces were caught on camera while boarding the subway.