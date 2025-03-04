Wire cut from Philadelphia Portal at LOVE Park; suspected thieves sought
PHILADELPHIA - After months of going untouched, police say a crime has been committed at Philadelphia's Portal. But did anyone on the other side witness it?
What we know:
Surveillance footage captured a suspect cutting part of a copper wire from the Portal at LOVE Park on February 1.
Police say the wire was placed in a large green and yellow trash can.
The suspect then fled the area with the trash can and three other suspects.
What we don't know:
Police did not say if the wire theft affected the Portal's operations, or if repairs needed to be done.
What you can do:
Police are asking the public to help identify the suspected thieves.
Their faces were caught on camera while boarding the subway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.