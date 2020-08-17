Man faces felony murder count in Atlantic City hotel murder
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man at an Atlantic City hotel last week.
Twenty-two-year-old city resident Keshawn Faulkner faces charges of felony murder, robbery and a weapons offense in the death of 25-year-old Wayne Brown, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Brown was found shot to death late Wednesday morning in a room at the Madison Hotel. Further details on the shooting have not been disclosed.
No other injuries were reported, and a motive remains under investigation.
Faulkner was arrested Sunday and remained jailed Monday. It wasn’t known when he would make his initial court appearance or if he has retained an attorney.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP